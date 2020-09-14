Coleman’s monstrous 150-Qt. Xtreme Cooler is 25% off at Amazon, more from $38

Amazon is offering the Coleman 150-Quart Xtreme Marine Cooler for $101.66 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $33 off what it’s been averaging and is the best price we have tracked in months. This spacious cooler boasts an incredible capacity which can accommodate 223 cans at once. The exterior features UVGuard sun protection that’s in place to “prevent yellowing.” Its liner is antimicrobial, helping it to resist bacteria. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find another Coleman cooler on sale.

We’ve also spotted Coleman’s 28-Quart Xtreme Marine Cooler for $38.20 shipped. It typically fetches $45, providing 15% in savings while also coming within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. While not as expansive as the lead deal, this solution is still ready to tote 36 cans of your favorite beverage. Once closed, you’ll find two cup holders and a supportive lid that behaves like a seat for folks weighing up to 250-pounds. This cooler is said to keep “ice up to 3-days in temperatures up to 90°F.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Take your next outdoor adventure even further with NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker. It debuted about a month ago and is easily one of the best-looking options out there. This is thanks to a briefcase-like design that is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum. Swing by our coverage to see photos and learn more about it.

Coleman 150-Quart Marine Cooler features:

Designed for boaters and fishers, with UVGuard sun protection to prevent yellowing

Holds 223 cans

Antimicrobial liner resists bacteria

Stainless steel hardware

Tray and cutting board included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!