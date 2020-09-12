Tackle projects with DEWALT’s 21-Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set: $20 (Save 29%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1361) for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in 8-months. Each piece in this DEWALT kit sports a titanium coating that is in place to boost overall durability. They’re ready for both commercial or residential use cases, ensuring it’s a solid option for expanding your current tool set. A bundled carrying case makes it a cinch to tote and organize every bit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to DEWALT, another deal worth considering is Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set for $18. Not only will you find drill bits, there’s also an abundance of other solutions in store too. This discount offers 33% in savings, making it an expansive, yet affordable option worthy of your consideration.

Since we’re talking tools, you may be interested in the discount we’ve found on Kershaw’s ‘small but mighty’ Natrix Knife. You can scoop it up for under $38 right now, a price that’s not only 25% off, but also an Amazon low. It boasts a copper handle and overall design which Kershaw touts as “deceptively heavy.”

DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:

Titanium pilot point for longer bit life

Starts on contact for cleaner holes

No spin shanks. Clip latch for secure closing

Tapered web provides greater durability to reduce breaking

Includes sizes from 1/16 inch to 1/2 inch in a plastic tough case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

