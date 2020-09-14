Score a cordless rotary tool kit with 80 accessories at $29.50 (50% off)

BORn (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TECCPO 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit for $29.49 shipped with the code C2Y46LN7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its list price, today’s deal is among the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re searching for a rotary tool that functions without being plugged into the wall, this is a great choice. You’ll get a 2.0Ah battery and 80 accessories with your purchase here. The rotary tool itself has six different speeds that you can set it to so it always runs exactly how you need it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re planning to use your rotary tool for cutting things off mostly, then a pack of cutoff wheels delivers that exact capability. This 36-piece kit is available for $14 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers multiple types of blades and wheels for various materials.

TECCPO Cordless Rotary Tool features:

The special Keyless Chuck can be used with all Dremel accessories and attachments with diameters from 1/33 to1/8 inch. Tool-free replacement, simple and efficient. The flex shaft adds an improved level of versatility and flexiblity to your project capabilities and make it more suitable for long-hour work.

