Under Armour’s Essential 2.0 Duffel for $29 shipped (Reg. $70), more

- Sep. 14th 2020 12:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Essentials 2.0 Duffle in black for $28.60 shipped. Regularly priced at $70, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffle bag has a cushioned shoulder strap and has a large interior to hold all of your essentials. This would be an awesome option for the gym, over-night trips, or work. The exterior is also water-resistant and it even has straps to hold your yoga mat. Ratings are still coming in, however Under Armour is well-known. Head below the jump to find the rest of the details about this bag.

Another notable Under Armour deal is the Undeniable 2.0 Duffle Bag for $26.28. Regularly priced at up to $45, this is the second lowest rate in over a year. This duffel is gender neutral, which means anyone can carry it and has a vented pocket for laundry or shoes. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Under Armour Essentials 2.0 Duffel features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish
  • Large main compartment with full-length zippered closure
  • Generous, dropped shoulder straps & removable, adjustable cross-body strap for multiple ways to carry
  • Exterior elastic straps offer customized storage, perfect for holding your yoga mat

