Tissot Watches takes up to 65% off styles for men and women from $120

Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Event takes up to 65% off select styles for this fall. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Gentleman Automatic Leather Watch is on sale for $190, which is down from its original rate of $385. This watch features a black exterior that is sleek and can easily be dressed up or down. It also has masculine features including leather and chrome details. This style is a great option for this fall too and is water-resistant up to 100-meters. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Fossil, Citizen, and Eco-Drive Watch Sale at Amazon from $39.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!