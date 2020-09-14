Tissot Watches takes up to 65% off styles for men and women from $120

Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Event takes up to 65% off select styles for this fall. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Gentleman Automatic Leather Watch is on sale for $190, which is down from its original rate of $385. This watch features a black exterior that is sleek and can easily be dressed up or down. It also has masculine features including leather and chrome details. This style is a great option for this fall too and is water-resistant up to 100-meters. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Fossil, Citizen, and Eco-Drive Watch Sale at Amazon from $39.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gentleman Automatic Leather Watch $190 (Orig. $385)
- Powermatic Textile Strap Watch $280 (Orig. $795)
- Le Locle Croc Leather Watch $470 (Orig. $895)
- V8 Leather Strap Watch $490 (Orig. $895)
- Couturier Swiss Watch $885 (Orig. $1,695)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cera Diamond Bracelet Watch $240 (Orig. $595)
- Couturier Croc Leather Watch $365 (Orig. $695)
- T-Touch II Sport Watch $520 (Orig. $975)
- Carson Lady Watch $200 (Orig. $395)
- Femini-T Swiss Quartz Watch $125 (Orig. $260)
- …and even more deals…
