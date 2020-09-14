Tissot Watches takes up to 65% off styles for men and women from $120

- Sep. 14th 2020 12:02 pm ET

0

Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Event takes up to 65% off select styles for this fall. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Gentleman Automatic Leather Watch is on sale for $190, which is down from its original rate of $385. This watch features a black exterior that is sleek and can easily be dressed up or down. It also has masculine features including leather and chrome details. This style is a great option for this fall too and is water-resistant up to 100-meters. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Fossil, Citizen, and Eco-Drive Watch Sale at Amazon from $39.

