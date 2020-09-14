Bring home Walker Edison’s 6-Person Dining Table for $206 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Person Dining Table for $205.98 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $94 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This table boasts a simplistic, mid-century modern appearance. It measures 30- by 60- by 34-inches, yielding enough space to seat six. Durable steel legs ensure it’s ready to support up to 150-pounds. Ratings are still rolling in, but Walker Edison furniture is reputable.

And for those of you looking for a furniture piece to finish off your entryway, living room, or other area, have a look at Amazon’s Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Console. Pricing has steeply dropped to $137, delivering a total of $163 in savings. Two self-closing drawers, a cabinet, and a couple of shelves add more storage to whichever room you place it in.

Oh, and if you’re in need of some seating, take a moment to look at Walker Edison’s Upholstered 2-Chair Set. You can scoop it up for $145, a discount that takes $55 off typical pricing. Each chair features an upholstered design and is sturdy enough to support 250-pounds.

Walker Edison 6-Person Dining Table features:

Dimensions: 30″ H x 60″ L x 34″ W

Made of solid wood veneer and durable steel

Sits 6 people comfortably

Pair it with our matching bench

Supports up to 150 lbs.’

