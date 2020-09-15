Amazon’s $12.50 Resistance Band Set bypasses bulky workout equipment (22% off)

Sep. 15th 2020

$12.50
Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 5-piece Resistance Band Set for $12.49 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re looking for an easy and affordable way to stay fit without needing to venture out, it’s hard to overlook this resistance band set. It’s comprised of “durable, flexible latex” that helps produce a slip-free surface. These are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more. Given the compact nature of this set, you’ll also be able to easily take it wherever you go. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you have the room for dedicated workout equipment, take a moment to peek at the discount we found on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike at under $214. Buyers stand to save $85, making now a great time to strike. This unit boasts a 30-pound flywheel that’s said to feel like “riding a real bike and not a fitness machine.”

After your workout is complete and you’ve hit the shower, you’re going to need a place to crash and relax. Thankfully a deal on Amazon’s Rivet Sloane Loveseat is here to save the day. It boasts a mid-century modern look that’s currently marked down by $321. Check it out now to see if it’s a good fit for your space.

AmazonBasics 5-piece Resistance Band Set features:

  • Set of 5 resistance bands for increasing strength and flexibility; integrate easily into a variety of popular workout routines
  • Lightweight, compact size stashes easily in a pocket, desk drawer, or gym bag
  • Measures 23.6 by 3 by 1.2 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

