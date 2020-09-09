Amazon’s Rivet Sloane Loveseat delivers a mid-century modern vibe at $210 off

- Sep. 9th 2020 3:42 pm ET

Save $210
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Sloane Loveseat for $689.06 shipped. That’s $210 off the typical rate there and comes within $76 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last 6-months. Arming your space with this loveseat will help usher in a mid-century modern look that’s bound to class things up. It comes in an emerald green appearance that’s ready to bring a splash of color into your living room. The back is tufted and along the bottom you’ll find tapered wooden legs. The entire piece measures 64.2- by 35.8- by 33.1-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not give your home office a makeover? We just spotted Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk for $157, a price that shaves $43 off typical spending. It boasts three storage cubbies and a built-in tablet stand. Check out the deal to learn more.

And since we’re on the topic of seating, did you see the discount we discovered on Novogratz’s 2-Chair Dining Set? It can be all yours for $166, which equates to $84 in total savings. Each chair is comprised of “durable, long-lasting resin” and measures 23.4- by 21.3- by 32.5-inches.

Amazon Rivet Sloane Loveseat features:

This modern loveseat sports a tufted back, a strong profile, and tapered wooden legs, giving it a minimalist yet retro feel that makes it instantly appealing. The durable upholstery and solid-wood frame make this piece both cozy and reliable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $210
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author