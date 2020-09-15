Extend the life of your mattress with AmazonBasics and Zinus toppers from $22

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of AmazonBasics and Zinus mattress toppers priced from $22. Our favorite is Zinus’ 1.5-inch Memory Foam King Mattress Topper for $44.99 shipped. That’s 25% off recent offers there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. If you’re like me, you’ve lately been hunting for ways to extend the lifespan of every product you own. This solution upgrades the comfort of an existing mattress by adding 1.5-inches of cool gel memory foam. Green tea extract and castor natural plant oil is used inside, helping eliminate bacteria often attributed to odor. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattress toppers on sale.

More mattress toppers on sale:

While you’re at it, why not outfit your bedroom with two Zinus Modern Night Stands at under $27 each? Not only will they work great in your bedroom, but they are versatile enough to behave as end tables in a living room. A sturdy frame ensures that each can uphold 100-pounds. This deal shaves 42% off, making now an excellent time to strike.

Zinus 1.5-inch Memory Foam Topper features:

Green Tea Infused Memory Foam

1.5 inches of cool gel memory foam for ideal sleeping comfort

Air flow pattern for cool support

Green tea extract and castor natural plant oil naturally eliminate odor causing bacteria

Only the highest Quality memory foam memory foam is CertiPUR US certified for durability, performance, and Content

Worry Free 5 year limited Warranty

