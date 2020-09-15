Fossil’s colorful Sport Nylon Backpack strikes $27 (Reg. $68)

- Sep. 15th 2020 5:02 pm ET

$27
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Sport Nylon Backpack for $27.20 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This colorful Fossil backpack is ready to tote 15-inch laptops and boasts a dedicated space for an iPhone or Android smartphone. It measures 11.75- by 5- by 17-inches, and is comprised of nylon, polyester, and polyurethane. Each side of its exterior has room for a water bottle, helping you stay quenched while on-the-go. Rated 5/5 stars.

Stay fit no matter where you’re headed when sliding Amazon’s $12.50 Resistance Band Set inside your new backpack. This discounted price provides 22% of savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Amazon touts that these are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more.

And if you have room for it, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike. A new discount has caused it to fall underneath $214, which is $85 off recent Amazon pricing. Keeping this at home is a great way to ensure you’re ready to cycle even during cooler months that lay ahead.

Fossil Sport Nylon Backpack features:

  • Imported
  • Polyester lining
  • Zipper closure
  • 17″ shoulder drop
  • Nylon, backpack
  • 11. 75″L x 4. 5″W x 17″H
  • 1 top nylon handle, 2 nylon backpack straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$27
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil

About the Author