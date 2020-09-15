Fossil’s colorful Sport Nylon Backpack strikes $27 (Reg. $68)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Sport Nylon Backpack for $27.20 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This colorful Fossil backpack is ready to tote 15-inch laptops and boasts a dedicated space for an iPhone or Android smartphone. It measures 11.75- by 5- by 17-inches, and is comprised of nylon, polyester, and polyurethane. Each side of its exterior has room for a water bottle, helping you stay quenched while on-the-go. Rated 5/5 stars.

Stay fit no matter where you’re headed when sliding Amazon’s $12.50 Resistance Band Set inside your new backpack. This discounted price provides 22% of savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Amazon touts that these are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more.

And if you have room for it, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike. A new discount has caused it to fall underneath $214, which is $85 off recent Amazon pricing. Keeping this at home is a great way to ensure you’re ready to cycle even during cooler months that lay ahead.

Fossil Sport Nylon Backpack features:

Imported

Polyester lining

Zipper closure

17″ shoulder drop

Nylon, backpack

11. 75″L x 4. 5″W x 17″H

1 top nylon handle, 2 nylon backpack straps

