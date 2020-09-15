Harman’s Citation Surround Speakers see big-time discount to $150 (Reg. $360+)

- Sep. 15th 2020 3:45 pm ET

0

Harman Kardon is now offering a pair of its Citation Surround Speakers for $149.99 shipped. That’s a massive discount from the regular $600 price tag, $218 under Amazon’s current pricing, and the lowest total we can find. Today’s offer is also $30 below our previous deal price. These (mostly) wireless entertainment center or home theater-worthy speakers boast an attractive exterior made of a “premium blended” wool fabric that is dirt repellent and flame retardant. Perfect as a piece of the larger Citation ecosystem or used on their own, these speakers also ship with a pair of optional wall brackets and the necessary power cables. Ratings are mostly positive at Harman and much of its audio gear is well-reviewed overall. More details below.

If the fancy Citation speakers from Harman Kardon are a bit much for your needs, consider a nice pair of bookshelf speakers instead. Polk Audio’s T15 Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers are a great option with a pair coming in at $91 on Amazon where they carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,700 customers. You won’t get the fabric-wrapped approach or direct compatibility with the Harman Kardon ecosystem, but they will work with most home theater receivers and sound much better than your built-in option.

The home theater audio deals don’t stop there though. We also have offers available on Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar with built-in Alexa as well as the Bose AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700 at a new low of $500. But you’ll want to browse through our home theater guide for additional deals on TVs, media players, and much more.

More on the Harman Kardon Citation Surround:

Get the full home theater surround sound experience, without all the cables. Setup a 5.1 system for the ultimate movie, sport and gaming experience by adding a Citation Bar, and Citation Sub and/or Citation Tower. Together with the Citation Bar or Citation Bar and Towers, the Citation Surround delivers an impressive, multi-channel home theater surround sound experience. With automatic software updates for new features and services, your music and voice options will always be up to date and at its best.

