Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar has built-in Alexa at a low of $180 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Yamaha YAS-109 Bluetooth Sound Bar with built-in Alexa for $179.95 shipped. Down from the usual $240 price tag, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered a 120W audio system, Yamaha’s sound bar also features built-in subwoofers to deliver “deep bass and room-filling sound.” There’s also integrated access to Alexa, so you’ll be able to summon the voice assistant for all the usual queries and smart home control, as well as adjusting TV volume and more. Bluetooth headlines in terms of wireless connectivity, but there’s also HDMI and optical ports, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 470 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the built-in Alexa and going with the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar at $129. This alternative will still be an upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers, but just keep in mind you’ll have to change the volume the old fashion way. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Or if you’d rather swap built-in Alexa for AirPlay 2, right now you can save $299 on the renewed Bose Soundbar 700. Having dropped to a new all-time low, you can add this one to your setup for $500. Then go check out all the other markdowns currently live in our home theater guide.

Yamaha YAS-109 Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Yamaha’s sound bars have consistently impressed us, and their budget-friendly bars are no exception. The YAS-109 has everything customers loved from the previous models and it adds voice control. Onboard amplification powers six drivers, including a pair of built-in ported subwoofers that deliver more bass than you’d expect from such a slim bar, especially at this price point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!