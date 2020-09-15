J.Crew takes 35% off new fall arrivals and extra 60% off clearance from $12

- Sep. 15th 2020 11:16 am ET

J.Crew is currently having its Fall Sale with 35% off select styles and an extra 60% off clearance with code FALLFAVES at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your fall wardrobe with deals on jeans, plaid shirts, sweaters, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. Our top pick for men is the Brushed Twill Shirt in Plaid. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $52. This shirt can be layered or worn on its own for a fashionable look. It will also pair perfectly with jeans, khaki pants, or joggers alike. You can choose from an array of fun color options too. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Old Navy Fall Sale that’s offering deals from just $10.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

