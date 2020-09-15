Just after Apple unleashed its next-generation wearables, Pad & Quill is offering some solid deals on its leather Apple Watch bands. More specifically, its entire lineup of of Apple Watch bands is now available at 20% off with free shipping across the board. You’ll find all of the eligible options on this landing page, but be sure to head below for today’s promo code.

Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands:

One standout here is the Lowry Edition Leather Apple Watch Bands which are regularly $80 a pop. However, with today’s promo code, you can knock your total down to $63.96 shipped. It is made from American full-grain leather with the same marine-grade stitching used in parachutes, sails, and more. You’ll find a discreet signature from the artisan that made your band alongside the usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money-back promise.

But be sure to browse through all of today’s eligible leather Apple Watch bands right here for more. Now, Pad & Quill states that most, if not all, of these bands will fit the new “2020 Apple Watch Series 6 and SE,” but we have yet to go-hands to confirm as much, so you’re buying at your own risk when it comes to today’s new Apple Watch models.

While we are talking Apple Watch, you can score five sport bands for $12.50 Prime shipped right now along with even more in our Apple Watch band roundup.However you’ll also want to check out the Choetech Charging Hub, the new Satechi Quatro Wireless, and our Tested review for this Nike-style Pride Apple Watch Band at under $10.

More on the Pad & Quill Lowry Edition:

This leather watch band is crafted using USA hides that are transformed into amazingly soft full-grain leather. The bands are stitched with an ultra-strong UV resistant thread and finished with a soft pigskin lining that conforms beautifully to your wrist. The hardware is strong and easy to take on and off for your daily use. Occasionally you’ll see the underside of the band and notice a signature. That signature is the initials of the person who made the band for you. Celebrating the Artisan is a key part our ‘Why’ at Pad & Quill.

