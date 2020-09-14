Outfit your Apple Watch with five sport bands for $12.50 Prime shipped

Yichan (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 5-pack of its Sport Apple Watch Bands for $12.74 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $16 or more for this bundle with today’s deal working out to just $2.50 per band. That’s easily the best price we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5, with the option to choose your size at the link above. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need more options? You’ll find various styles from $5 in our best Apple Watch band roundup. For the bargain-minded, today’s lead deal is certainly worth a look, but our guide to the best low-cost options out there will walk you through a variety of bands for Apple’s latest wearable.

Jump into our Apple guide for more deals on all things Apple Watch, iPad, and Macs. For example, you’ll find Apple’s AirPods Pro at a new Amazon all-time low price of $199 for a limited time alongside a host of other deals.

Yichan Apple Watch Bands feature:

This new band is made of high-quality silicone, and the connector enables you to wear and tear on the band up to 500 times. The new sport band have an innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a well fit and easy adjustment. It’s durable and strong, easy to put on and take off.

