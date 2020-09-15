Nautica offers best-sellers for $30 and under: Polos, t-shirts, jeans, more

- Sep. 15th 2020 1:07 pm ET

The Nautica Essentials Sale offers its most popular items for $30 and under. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men the Crewneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is marked down to just $12 and regularly is priced at $30. This long-sleeve is a great piece to have in your wardrobe. It can easily be layered under vests or jackets and can be worn on its own too. It has a contrasting logo on the chest and comes in three color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nautica customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Tie-Waist Button-Down Top is another notable deal from this sale that’s currently marked down to $20, which is $50 off the original rate. This shirt pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, khakis, or shorts alike. It also comes in a pretty red coloring that’s great for fall.

The most notable deals for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Nautica

