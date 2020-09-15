Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale offers fall styles from just $40

- Sep. 15th 2020 12:06 pm ET

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 65% off shoes and outerwear for fall. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your boots for cooler weather. One of our favorite options from this sale is the Tyler Leather Chukka Boots for men. Originally priced at $250, however during the sale you can find them for $100. These boots will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they’re so versatile. You can wear this style with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike. Plus, its padded insole will help to provide comfort throughout the day. Be sure to find even more deals by hitting the jump or check out our fashion guide here.

