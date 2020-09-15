Save $110 when you bundle Office Home and Student 2019 Mac/PC + Norton 360

Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + Norton 360 Standard for $79.99 as a digital download. For comparison, just Microsoft Office would cost you $150 direct right now. You’re likely doing school from home this time around, so having access to Office is more crucial now than ever before. Today’s purchase will score you a 1-user download of Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac or PC. It’s a one-time fee, no subscription required this time around. Norton 360 delivers 15-months of virus protection to a single computer, either Mac or PC, which will keep your computer safe while browsing online. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind yearly subscriptions, you can score a 1-year Office 365 sub for $59 at Amazon right now. It’s a digital download and functions on both macOS and Windows, which makes it great for those who have multiple operating systems at home. The biggest downside here is that you’re going to have to renew this subscription in a year, so overall, this could become a more expensive option.

Speaking of computers, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently on sale. I recently upgraded from my 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro to the 16-inch, and it’s a killer computer. Today, you can score one for $1,879 in refurbished condition, which saves you $520 from its regular going rate.

Office Home and Student features:

  • One-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac
  • System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS
  • Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint; plus, additional OneNote features
  • Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost
  • Licensed for home use

