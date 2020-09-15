Amazon discounts 16-inch MacBook Pro from $1,879 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $2,399+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering various 16-inch MacBook Pro models from $1,879 shipped. Originally $2,399 or more, today’s deals are in line with our previous mention and over $500 off. There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase, as well, for added peace of mind.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

