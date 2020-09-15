Polaroid’s Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera drops to Amazon low at $124.50

- Sep. 15th 2020 8:49 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera in Red for $124.48 shipped. Down from its going rate of $160 to $180, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While you might have thought that instant cameras went out of style in the ’90s, they’ve recently made a big comeback. This model from Polaroid is digital, meaning it captures the 13MP picture on a microSD card and then gives you the ability to print it out right then and there. The rear touchscreen makes it simple to frame your shot, and the shutter button is easy to click. There’s even a built-in flash for moments where it’s a bit darker than you would like it to be for the picture. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Just want to carry around an instant printer to turn your smartphone captures into forever memories? Polaroid has you covered there, too, with the Hi-Print. This Bluetooth-connected 2×3 pocket printer will instantly turn your smartphone masterpieces into physical prints that you can hang on a wall or share with a friend. At $100 shipped, it’ll leave a few bucks in your pocket to spend on extra photo paper, or maybe a smartphone tripod.

However, if you prefer the all-in-one design of today’s lead deal, the Kodak Mini Shot 2 is a great choice. Coming in at $95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this option delivers a retro style and offers the ability to print pictures that are on your phone. Just keep in mind, it doesn’t look like there’s an SD slot on here to store other images that you don’t print.

Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Camera features:

All-in-one camera and printer – from portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3. 4millimeter Lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for Film and toners. It also doubles as a camcorder, so taking 1080P/720P HD video is as a simple as the Press of a button. The camera also features a microSD card slot, so you can save your pictures and print them later.

