Grab a 4.3-quart stainless steel air fryer at $30 for today only (Reg. $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 4.3-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $80 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $50 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is a particularly affordable way to achieve that crispy golden brown finish without all of the extra oil. It can cook up to 3.5-pounds of food at once with its 1400W stainless steel heating element and “Circular Heat” technology. This model sports a built-in 30-minute timer, an adjustable thermostat, and dishwasher-safe pan/crisping tray for simple clean-ups. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable air fryer for less than $30. Even the Elite Gourmet 2-quart model sells for $10 more right now. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a no-frills air fryer, today’s lead deal is one of the best options. Although you might benefit by scooping up one of these affordable Air Fryer Cookbooks on Amazon or browsing through our picks for the best new cookbooks for fall.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy and delicious meals with this 4.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer. The 1400W stainless steel heating element provides fast cooking, and Circular Heat technology distributes heat for evenly cooked fries and chicken. This Bella Pro Series air fryer has a 30-minute automatic timer for scheduling shutoff, and the dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray offer easy cleanup.

