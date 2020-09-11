Get in the kitchen this weekend: Best new cookbooks for fall

Fall is one of my personal favorite times to cook. This year, many families have been spending more time in the kitchen with restaurants closing and most staying at home. By now, I’m sure the recipe list has gotten a bit light. Tthat’s why today, we’re sharing our favorite new cookbooks for fall. With an array of options, there are tons of new cookbooks with dinner options, healthy ideas, and desserts. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best books to pick up for September.

Friends: The Official Cookbook

Are you a fan of the show Friends? If so, there is a new cookbook launching towards the end of this month you will want to pre-order now. Inside this cookbook, you will find more than 100 recipes inspired by the beloved hit sitcom. Just to name a few, you can make Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel’s Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, and Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew.” This cookbook is priced at just $27 and comes with Prime delivery.

The Well Plated Cookbook

“The Well Plated Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes You’ll Want to Eat” by Erin Clarke is a must-have for this fall. This cookbook was designed for fast, healthily eating tips that are easy to attain and delicious. Inside, you will find over 130 recipes for every day as well as tips to store and reheat leftovers. You can purchase this book at Amazon for $26.

Food52 Your Do-Anything Kitchen

If you want to get organized in the kitchen this fall and learn new recipes, the new “Food52 Your Do-Anything Kitchen” is a wonderful option. This book has a ton of tips from the best cooking tools to pantry staples, as well as tips to make your fridge clutter-free. This book can be found today on Amazon for $16.

The Good Book of Southern Baking

When the weather cools, who doesn’t love comfort food? Kelly Fields and Kate Heddings’ new cookbook, “The Good Book of Southern Baking: A Revival of Biscuits, Cakes, and Cornbread,” has over 100 southern recipes. This book is also great to have on hand for events with an array of cookies and bars, puddings, custards, cobblers, crisps, pies, tarts, and cakes. Just released on September 8, you can find this cookbook priced at $32 from Amazon.

Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook Michalczyk Maggie’s new cookbook, “The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook” features 50 pumpkin recipes with options for paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian options. This book has unique options as well, including soup, mac-and-cheese, hummus, and much more. It already as a 4.7/5 star rating and is priced at just $16 from Amazon.

