FoodSaver’s compact food vacuum sealer hits Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped

- Sep. 14th 2020 1:11 pm ET

Reg. $100 $80
Amazon is now offering the FoodSaver Space Saving Food Vacuum Sealer (31161366) for $79.99 shipped. This is only the second time this particularly attractive FoodSaver model has ever gone on sale with today’s offer being a new all-time low. Walmart currently has the black model on sale at $89 for comparison sake. Ideal for buying in bulk and for left overs in the freezer, among many other things, this model is also 50% smaller than “regular-sized FoodSaver machines.” While this one comes with a roll of sealing plastic as well as a 10-pack of 1-quart vacuum seal bags, it is compatible with all Food Saver 8-inch vacuum seal rolls, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative would be the Bonsen Food Saver Vacuum Sealer Machine at $40. It carries solid ratings from hundreds, comes in at half the price of today’s lead deal, and ships with essentially the same add-ons. It is arguably a little bit less attractive on the countertop, but that is likely a worthy trade-off for some at 50% less.

Or just score a 21-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid Food Storage set for $20 and ditch the vacuum sealing altogether. You’ll also want to check out the spring lineup at the Container Store starting from $3 and the The Home Edit’s new Container Store line while you’re at it. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the FoodSaver Space Saving Vacuum Sealer:

  • Compact space-saving design: saves 50% more space compared to regular-sized Food Saver machines for easy storage and frequent use
  • Full-sized power: Features the same vacuum sealing power as traditional Food Saver vacuum sealing machines
  • Easy bag alignment makes it easier than ever to precisely Line up the vacuum seal bag to the machine’s sealing strip
  • Easy to use: intuitive control panel for greater efficiency

Reg. $100 $80
