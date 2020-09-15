After officially being announced following months of speculation, Walmart+ is now available to sign-up for with notable perks like express shipping, in-store pickups, and more. Today’s arrival brings with it a 15-day FREE trial that allows new shoppers to try out perks from Walmart’s members-only service. With a $98 per year price tag, Walmart is undercutting Amazon on price and hoping to leverage its brick and mortar footprint to bring shoppers into the fold. With over 4,700 retail locations nationwide, there’s plenty of chances for shoppers to combine an online and in-person experience. Head below for full details on today’s launch along with details on how you can sign-up for a Walmart+ trial.

Walmart+ arrives today with FREE trial

The latest Walmart creation is a full-on membership program, very similar in pricing and scale to what Amazon has done with Prime. It will cost shoppers $98 per year or $12.95 per month, so of course, there is a discount if you’re willing to pay upfront. Amazon’s membership program goes for $119 annually or $12.99 per month.

Walmart+ will be offered with a 15-day trial at no-cost as part of its launch today. While other programs offer long periods of free trials, its likely how close Walmart+ is butting its launch up against upcoming holiday shopping events in Q4 that is forcing such a short window for trials.

Walmart pushes three major benefits as the cornerstone of its new venture, which includes free unlimited delivery, discounts on fuel, and “mobile scan & go”, which allows shoppers to purchase items in-store directly on their phone.

Notable perks include:

Delivery as early as same day

Same everyday low prices

One-hour delivery windows

Save 5¢ per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations

Access member prices at over 1,500 convenient locations

Contact-free checkout

Less time at the register

Streamlined store shopping

Walmart+ officially launches today in the United States and will be available in all regions. However, some perks will not be available at brick and mortar stores in more rural areas or with aging storefronts. You can learn more about Walmart+ over on this landing page. Free trials last for 15-days. Walmart describes the enrollment process as follows:

When you sign up for a free trial of Walmart+, you will receive a confirmation email notifying you of the dates of the free trial period, the membership plan you selected, and the dates by which your credit card will be charged for your membership, as well as renewal date information.

