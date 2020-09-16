Capture the road and cabin in HD with the Rexing V3 Wi-Fi Dashcam for $169 (Orig. $199)

Dashcam footage is a great insurance policy for drivers, but most only capture the road ahead. In contrast, the Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam has front and cabin cameras, plus GPS logging and night vision. You can pick up this powerful device today for just $169 (Orig. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Rated at 4.2 stars on Amazon, the Rexing V3 provides total coverage of every journey. The device sticks to the inside of your windshield, with one camera facing forwards and one facing back into the cabin.

Both record video at full 1080p HD, and the front camera can reach 2160p. Infrared technology ensures that the picture is still crystal clear after dark, while the built-in GPS logger records time, date, location, and speed data.

The Rexing V3 uses loop recording, where the latest footage overwrites the oldest on your memory card. To view the latest recordings, you can connect the dashcam to your phone or tablet via Wi-Fi. Alternatively, you can view an instant replay via the 2.7-inch screen.

This versatile device even helps to prevent accidents. If you drift out of your lane or get too close to the car in front, the V3 will sound a warning tone.

It usually retails for $199, but you can get the Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam today for just $169.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!