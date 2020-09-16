Teach Your Monster to Read is an educational kids app designed to help kids have fun while they learn to read. The “award-winning phonics and reading game” was BAFTA-nominated and is now available for FREE on on the App Store. Regularly $5, this is the first time we have seen it go free since May. And Android parents are also in luck as this one is also now FREE on Google Play for a limited time as well. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from over well over 8,000 users. More details below.

In this educational kids app, little ones create their very own monster and then take it on a “magical journey over three extensive games.” It covers the first 2-years of learning to read from “matching letters and sounds to enjoying little books” and was designed in collaboration with leading academics and game designers. If you’ve got a little monster in this age range, it might be worth giving this one a try while the price is right.

Then head over to today’s roundup for even more discounted Mac and iOS apps including Week Calendar Widget Pro, A Dark Room, and SketchParty TV, among others.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

Android: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Week Calendar Pro, A Dark Room, more

Today’s best game deals: The Last Us Part II $40, Sonic Mania $10, more

Teach Your Monster to Read:

Educational kids app: BAFTA-nominated, government approved and played over 160 million times by over 16 million kids. Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Children create a monster and take it on a magical journey over three extensive games – meeting a host of colourful characters along the way and improving their reading skills as they progress.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!