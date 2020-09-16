Today’s best game deals: The Last Us Part II $40, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last Us Part II for $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked since release and a great opportunity to score a copy at a nice discount. The gripping continuation of Joel and Ellie’s story, this one is a must-play for PlayStation gamers and just received a influx of new content last month including Grounded mode and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including Sonic Mania, DOOM, Rayman Legends, Bloodstained, Outer Wilds, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Official PlayStation 5 price expected in today’s showcase
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Outer Wilds $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle $18 (Reg. $45)
- Yakuza Kiwami $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale up to 67% off
- Xbox Forza Sale at Le Mans up to 60% off
- Xbox Call of Duty Sale up to $60 off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $7.50 (Reg. $10+)
- Hasbro Game Night $15 (Reg. $40)
- Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Report: PlayStation 5 pricing could land at $449, disc-less under $400 + more
Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC
FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC
