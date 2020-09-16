Today’s best game deals: The Last Us Part II $40, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last Us Part II for $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked since release and a great opportunity to score a copy at a nice discount. The gripping continuation of Joel and Ellie’s story, this one is a must-play for PlayStation gamers and just received a influx of new content last month including Grounded mode and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including Sonic Mania, DOOM, Rayman Legends, Bloodstained, Outer Wilds, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

