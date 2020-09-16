Today’s best game deals: The Last Us Part II $40, Sonic Mania $10, more

- Sep. 16th 2020 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last Us Part II for $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked since release and a great opportunity to score a copy at a nice discount. The gripping continuation of Joel and Ellie’s story, this one is a must-play for PlayStation gamers and just received a influx of new content last month including Grounded mode and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including Sonic Mania, DOOM, Rayman Legends, Bloodstained, Outer Wilds, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

