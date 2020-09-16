No need to pay Instant Pot prices, this 8-quart multi-cooker is just $40 today

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-Quart Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, it starts at $60 in renewed condition on Amazon with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. While it might not carry the popular Instant Pot brand name, this is a whole lot of multi-cooker for just $40 with a family-sized capacity and 12 one-touch preset meal programs. It has a dishwasher-safe and non-stick pot as well as a keep warm setting, a locking lid, and a built-in delay timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, a current-generation 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova sells for $120 at Amazon with the 3-quart model starting at $80. Even the previous-generation models start at $60 right now with significantly less capacity. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an affordable multi-cooker, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. The only option we can find for less would be something like this Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, but is quite limited in terms of functionality by comparison.

More on the Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule. Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients and ensuring flavorful results. Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions.

