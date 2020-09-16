J.Crew Factory takes extra 20% off new fall arrivals and 70% off clearance

J.Crew Factory takes extra 20% off everyday outfits with promo code COMFY at checkout. Plus, an extra 70% off clearance items. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Fall is a perfect time to update your wardrobe. The men’s Buffalo-Check Regular Flannel Shirt is a standout from this event and it’s currently on sale for $28, which originally was priced at $60. This flannel shirt is a great way to stay warm and look stylish. It also looks great with joggers, jeans, or khakis alike and comes in several color options. Plus, this shirt can be nicely paired with a vest or jacket too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Button-Collar Pullover Sweatshirt is another notable deal from this event. This sweatshirt is great for everyday wear and is a nice layering option during cool weather. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it for $36.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Old Navy’s having its Fall Event that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

