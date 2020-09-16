Kershaw Airlock Knife hits $18 at Amazon, more (Up to 28% off)

- Sep. 16th 2020 11:43 am ET

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Airlock Folding Pocket Knife for $18.01 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This pocket knife boasts a reverse tanto-style 4Cr14 steel blade that’s ready to resist corrosion without sacrificing strength. Its reversible pocket-clip allows you to carry it in the way you’d prefer. Weight clocks in at a mere 2.9-ounces, helping it to feel almost invisible while out and about. Rated 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Kershaw knife on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife for $33.62 shipped at Amazon. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $7. This sleek and elegant knife features a stonewashed 8Cr13MoV steel blade that’s paired with an all-steel handle. A one-handed manual opening mechanism is in tow which Kershaw touts as offering “seamless deployment.” The entire knife measures 4.25-inches when closed and 7.5-inches when open. Ratings are still rolling in, but Kershaw is reputable.

Either Kershaw above will without a doubt come in handy on your next outdoor adventure. You know what else would too? The Mobi X Camper Trailer. This compact unit measures only 12-feet long, but can be set up to sleep six. A counter folds down on the outside to reveal a kitchen with pots, pans, cutlery, and more. An extremely small form-factor makes it a solution that’s ready to be towed by a wide range of vehicles. Read all about it in our news coverage.

Kershaw Airlock Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • A reverse tanto-style 4Cr14 steel blade that offers excellent corrosion resistance and high strength; bead-blasted finish provides a subtle, matte look.
  • Solid and comfortable glass-filled nylon handle with a distinctive steel “window” that displays the blade while closed.
  • SpeedSafe technology makes this knife quick and easy to open with a pull back on the flipper. The reversible pocketclip enables carry on either side (tip-up).

