Previous-generation Kindles on sale from $20, today only (Cert. Refurb)

- Sep. 16th 2020 6:41 am ET

Today only, Woot offers various refurbished Kindle Fire and Paperwhite E-readers from $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the previous generation Kindle at $34.99. Originally $80, today’s deal comes in at $15 less than our previous mention. At $35, the previous-generation Kindle delivers plenty of features at an affordable price tag. Features a 6-inch display and enough battery life to last up to 4-weeks. Inside you’ll find 4GB worth of storage, which can keep “thousands of books or a dozen audiobooks.” Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 13,800 Amazon customers. More below.

Go with an upgraded model and opt for the Paperwhite at $44.99, which is down from the usual $100 price and marks one of the best offers we’ve seen. Notable features here include a 6-inch display, 4GB worth of storage, and more. Include a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on previous-generation Kindle devices. With back to school season in full swing, it’s a great opportunity to score an E-reader at a notable discount and enjoy more reading material.

Amazon Kindle E-reader features:

  • With built-in Audible, access the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Easily switch between reading and listening on Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones.
  • Easy on your eyes—touchscreen display reads like real paper.
  • No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets.

