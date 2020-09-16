L.L.Bean is getting you ready for cooler temperatures with its new footwear line for this fall. Inside its new fall collection, you can find boots, slippers, and socks to keep your feet nice and cozy. There are over 55 new styles to choose from with prices ranging from $19 to $205. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the L.L.Bean Fall Footwear Collection.

L.L.Bean’s Fall Boots

For men, there are 14 new styles for this fall, and our personal favorites are the boots. The L.L.Bean Classic Boots with a Sherpa-lined interior is a standout from this collection. Duck boots are an iconic staple in any man’s wardrobe, and I love the coloring of this style. They’re also lightweight, and the sherpa interior was designed to help keep you warm in low temperatures. These stylish fall boots are priced at $169 and will pair perfectly with jeans or khakis. Plus, you can also find this style in a women’s option too.

One of our favorite styles for women from this line is the Kork Ease Mindo Fall Boots. This style is very stylish and has a heel that will promote a longer leg. These boots are made of classic leather that will age beautifully, and they come in two color options. You can easily pair them with leggings, dresses, or jeans alike. This style is priced at $200 and will easily become a staple in your wardrobe.

Cozy Fall Slippers

The L.L.Bean Fall collection has an array of cozy slippers that also make perfect gift ideas. The men’s and women’s Wicked Good Slippers in Boot Moc are priced at $99 and great for fall. These slippers were meant to be able to slip right on and the sherpa interior helps to keep your feet nice and warm. They also have a cushioned memory-foam insole that promotes all-day comfort. L.L.Bean quotes, “With over 4 million pairs sold over the last 5 years, it’s clear customers think our Wicked Good Slippers deserve the title of Best Slippers Ever Made.”

Socks to keep your Feet Toasty

A great pair of socks are essential for keeping your feet warm during cold-weather outings. The Adults’ Cotton Ragg Socks are a must-have, and they’re priced at just $25. I personally own a pair of these socks and would highly recommend them. They keep their shape exceptionally well and are very comfortable too.

