Save $70 on Marshall’s retro Stockwell II Portable Speaker at a low of $130

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate that you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, matches our previous mention from June for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen this price. Delivering portable audio with an IPX4 water-resistant form-factor, Marshall’s Stockwell II mixes things up with a vintage design inspired by old school audio equipment. With over 20-hours of playback per charge, you’ll also enjoy Bluetooth connectivity and built-in controls to tweak bass and treble alongside volume. A leather carrying handle completes the package. Over 930 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Out of all of Marshall’s retro speakers, the Stockwell II is easily the most affordable out there. But if you can live without the leather-wrapped design, going with the Anker Soundcore Boost at $55 is a great way to save even more. This portable speaker packs 12-hours of playback and an IPX5 water-resistant design, not to mention a 4.6/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

We’re also currently tracking a 28% discount on JBL’s 2 Go Bluetooth Speaker, if you’re looking for a bit more portable than the lead deal. Right now, it has been marked down to $29, delivering an IPX7 waterproof design and more.

Marshall Stockwell II features:

Built for life on the road, this compact portable spekaer offers 20+ hours of playtime. Weighing only 1.4kg, Stockwell II packs a solid punch despite its pint-sized frame. Stockwell II utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. three class D amplifiers power its subwoofer, front and rear facing tweeters, for a sound that’s brilliantly powerful and clear.

