JBL’s GO 2 IPX7 waterproof speaker returns to Amazon low at $29 (Save 28%)

- Sep. 15th 2020 9:03 am ET

Amazon currently offers the JBL GO 2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29 shipped in a variety of colors. Also available at Best Buy, as well as for $1 more at B&H. Down from its usual $40 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. Rocking an IPX7 waterproof design, JBL’s GO 2 speaker delivers a compact form-factor for listening to your favorite tunes nearly anywhere. You can count on 5-hours of playback on a single charge, alongside its Bluetooth connectivity and 3.5mm headphone jack. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,500 customers. Head below the fold for even more.

Ditch some of the water-resistance and higher-end audio quality found above to save even more with the OontZ Angle Solo. This portable Bluetooth speaker will only set you back $18 at Amazon right now, delivering a similarly-compact design with IPX5 water-resistance. It also carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 8,100 customers. 

Or if you’re after a more capable option for jamming out, JBL’s IPX7 waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker is currently on sale right now, as well. Having dropped to one of its best prices of the year, you can currently score this one at $120. Swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for even more options to consider.

JBL GO 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, GO 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

