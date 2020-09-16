Men’s Wearhouse Clearance has deals from $13: Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Today only, Men’s Wearhouse is offering up to 80% off clearance items including top brands from Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals for this fall is the Joseph Abboud Brown 1/2 Zip Sweater that’s on sale for $22. To compare, this sweater is usually priced at $55. It’s a piece that can easily be dressed up or down and layered seamlessly. You can style it with jeans or dress pants alike and it has a leather pull-tab that adds a fashionable touch. It’s also available in seven fun color options and is machine-washable. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, Old Navy’s having its Fall Event that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!