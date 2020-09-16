Score three Nest Cam Indoor at an Amazon low of $110 each (Save 15%)

- Sep. 16th 2020 5:07 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack for $329.99 shipped. Down from the usual $390 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, beats the per-camera value of our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Expanding your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor comes equipped with 1080p recording and two-way talk functionality. There’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like. Perfect for keeping an eye on upcoming holiday package deliveries and much more. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more when opting for the best-selling Wyze Cam instead. This alternative lacks the weather-resistance of the lead deal, but enters with a more affordable $26 price tag. So if you’re mainly looking to keep tabs on the happenings inside your house, this more affordable alternative means you can grab multiple cameras for less than the lead system.

Over in our smart home guide you’ll find plenty of other discounts to expand your setup. If you’re only looking for a single camera, Arlo Q just dropped to an all-time low at $80. That’s on top of Echo Show at $80 and even more.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone.

