Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Smart Display returns to all-time low at $80 (Save 24%)

HSN is currently offering the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $79.99 shipped when code HSNFIVE has been applied at checkout. Down from its $105 going rate at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks the best we’ve seen since May, and matches the all-time low there. Echo Show 8 brings Alexa to your setup with an 8-inch display alongside all of the features you’d expect from the voice assistant. So on top of the usual smart home control and question answering, you’ll be able to watch videos, pull up camera feeds, and more. Over 53,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Drop down to a 5-inch display to save some extra cash with the Echo Show 5 at $70. You’ll still enjoy much of the same screen-based Alexa functionality, just in a smaller package. Over 137,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Speaking of being able to pull up smart camera feeds, the Arlo Q has dropped to its lowest price yet at $80. That’s on top of these TP-Link Kasa discounts from $11, and everything else in our smart home guide that’ll expand your Alexa setup.

Amazon Echo Show 8 features:

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

