SKIL’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver + Jigsaw Kit plunges to $108 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V Cordless Drill/Driver and Jigsaw Kit for $108.20 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked since April. This handy SKIL tool kit delivers a cordless drill/driver, jigsaw, 2Ah battery, and charger. Once it’s arrived you’ll be ready to tackle all sorts of projects. The bundled jigsaw slices at 2,800-strokes per minute, helping you power through cuts much faster than you could possibly do by hand. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Oh, and if you haven’t already, be sure to check out the fresh Kershaw deals we’ve found. Price start at $18 with savings of up to 28% off in store. Our favorite is Kershaw’s Airlock Pocket Knife which wields a reverse tanto-style 4Cr14 steel blade that’s strong and ready to resist corrosion.

And while you’re at it, take a minute to peek at today’s Home Depot discounts. There you’ll find air conditioners, home goods, and more that are up to 25% off. Examples include LG’s 8,000 BTU Smart Air Conditioner for $243.50, a price that shaves $56+ off. Peruse its entire sale to see the deals that have your name on them.

SKIL 20V 2-Tool Kit features:

Includes 20V Cordless Drill Driver an Jigsaw. Comes with a PWR CORE 20 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery, PWRAssist 20 USB Charging Adapter and 20V Charger.

Drill, cut and power up with a 2-tool kit designed to get you started on just about any home project.

Get more torque with the Drill Driver low speed setting, or get the job done fast with the high speed setting.

