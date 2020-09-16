SKIL’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver + Jigsaw Kit plunges to $108 (Reg. $140)

- Sep. 16th 2020 1:08 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V Cordless Drill/Driver and Jigsaw Kit for $108.20 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked since April. This handy SKIL tool kit delivers a cordless drill/driver, jigsaw, 2Ah battery, and charger. Once it’s arrived you’ll be ready to tackle all sorts of projects. The bundled jigsaw slices at 2,800-strokes per minute, helping you power through cuts much faster than you could possibly do by hand. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

SKIL 20V 2-Tool Kit features:

  • Includes 20V Cordless Drill Driver an Jigsaw. Comes with a PWR CORE 20 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery, PWRAssist 20 USB Charging Adapter and 20V Charger.
  • Drill, cut and power up with a 2-tool kit designed to get you started on just about any home project.
  • Get more torque with the Drill Driver low speed setting, or get the job done fast with the high speed setting.

