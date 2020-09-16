Create a guest room with Zinus’ $99 Modern Studio Twin Bed Frame

Sep. 16th 2020

Amazon is offering the Zinus Mia Modern Studio 14-inch Twin Bed Frame for $99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This Zinus offering is great for setting up a place for house guests to crash. It’s also a solid option for anyone with a small child that will soon need a bigger bed. A simplistic design delivers a modern look that’s bound to blend well in most homes. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to score two Zinus Modern Night Stands for under $27 each. These versatile furniture pieces can also work as end tables, allowing you to put one in the guest room and another somewhere else. Measurements work out to 20- by 20- by 20-inches and each unit sports a weight capacity of 100-pounds.

Snag one of Amazon’s Rivet lamp deals to put some lighting atop one of those new night stands. Pricing starts as low as $32, helping ensure there’s an affordable option in store for almost any budget. Our favorite from the bunch is Rivet’s Matte Black Lamp which happens to be 30% off right now.

Zinus Modern Twin Bed Frame features:

  • Strong mattress support with 10 wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise free use and non slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving
  • Headboard and frame combine for stylish mattress support, 5 year worry free limited warranty

