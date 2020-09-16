Create a guest room with Zinus’ $99 Modern Studio Twin Bed Frame

Amazon is offering the Zinus Mia Modern Studio 14-inch Twin Bed Frame for $99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This Zinus offering is great for setting up a place for house guests to crash. It’s also a solid option for anyone with a small child that will soon need a bigger bed. A simplistic design delivers a modern look that’s bound to blend well in most homes. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to score two Zinus Modern Night Stands for under $27 each. These versatile furniture pieces can also work as end tables, allowing you to put one in the guest room and another somewhere else. Measurements work out to 20- by 20- by 20-inches and each unit sports a weight capacity of 100-pounds.

Snag one of Amazon’s Rivet lamp deals to put some lighting atop one of those new night stands. Pricing starts as low as $32, helping ensure there’s an affordable option in store for almost any budget. Our favorite from the bunch is Rivet’s Matte Black Lamp which happens to be 30% off right now.

Zinus Modern Twin Bed Frame features:

Strong mattress support with 10 wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life

Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise free use and non slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving

Headboard and frame combine for stylish mattress support, 5 year worry free limited warranty

