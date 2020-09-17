Plan ahead with Amazon’s 30-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage: $74 (Reg. $95)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Premium 30-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage for $74.25 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. Make future travels a breeze with Amazon’s piece of premium spinner luggage. It’s interior dimensions work out to 19.2- by 12- by 27.5-inches, ensuring you’ll have a great size for weekend getaways and more. The exterior features a hard shell design comprised of “supremely durable, yet flexible, polycarbonate material.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re more in need of a backpack, we’ve got you covered there too. Earlier today we spotted Osprey’s Small Arcane Backpack for $41. This deal takes 26% off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. There’s enough space inside to stow a 13-inch MacBook or iPad, making it a suitable solution for many.

And that’s not all. You can currently find Timbuk2’s Q MacBook Backpack for $62. That’s down from $100, providing up to $38 in savings. It’s ready to stow laptops in line with typical 15-inch sizing, making it a great option for anyone that prefers a larger screen.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage features:

Premium hardside spinner luggage for weekend getaways or international carry-on; built-In TSA lock

Protective hard shell made of supremely durable, yet flexible, polycarbonate material (instead of ABS like the original); choice of stylish color

Fully lined interior with divider; compression pad helps free up space; 150D-polyester interior organizer with 3 zippered pockets for securing smaller items

