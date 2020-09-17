Timbuk2’s Q MacBook Backpack drops to $62 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100), more

Amazon is offering the TIMBUK2 Q Laptop Backpack 2.0 in Nautical for $61.70 shipped. Regularly priced at $99, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and has padded shoulder straps to promote comfort. It also has a water bottle pocket and a large interior space to hold all of your essentials. It would be an excellent option for back to school, work, or used while traveling. Ratings are still coming in, however Timbuk2 is highly rated overall. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You can also find the Outlander Packable Backpack in the color black for $12.99. This backpack is regularly priced at $19 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6-months. It can also hold your 15-inch MacBook and has a water-resistant exterior to keep your essentials safe. With over 10,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack features:

Back padded laptop compartment fits up to a 17″ laptop; L-zip front organization zone; Quick access front pocket with key keeper; Vertical front zip pocket for additional organization needs; Large main compartment fits books, lunch, and a light jacket; Smart power brick pocket remembers where your cords are so you don’t have to

Elasticized external side pocket for water bottle or U-lock; Interior document sleeve; Top and side grab handles for easy portability; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; On-strap bottle opener for party tricks and quick refreshment; Padded front pocket offers protection for tablets or tablets

Padded shoulder straps with beer tiki bottle opener; Air mesh back panel with luggage pass-through; Main body material is rugged 1830D Cordura Canvas

