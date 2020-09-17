Bosch’s 34-Pc. Bit Set returns to best Amazon price in months, now $13.50

Amazon is offering the Bosch 34-Piece Drill and Drive Bit Set (MS4034) for $13.47 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off what Walmart is charging and matches the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over 6-months. If you’re missing bits or even if the ones you have are beginning to wear, now is a solid time to seek a refresh. Buyers of this set garner not only drill bits, but also driving solutions too. There’s even some sockets and a handy carrying case that keeps everything organized and protected. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While we’re talking tool discounts, don’t forget about SKIL’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver and Jigsaw Kit. It’s price is now $32 off, allowing you to scoop it up for $108. Inside you’ll find the tools mentioned above, a 2Ah battery, and charger. This set is a great way to expand your workshop and overall skill set.

Oh, and if you haven’t already, take a moment to peruse today’s Home Depot discounts ranging from grills to outdoor accessories. Shoppers stand to take up to 40% off, making this a notable time to upgrade your current setup. Our favorite deal involves the Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle for $289.

Bosch 34-Piece Drill and Drive Bit Set features:

This mixed set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications

The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more

With such a wide variety of bits and accessory options, this set is deal for everyday tasks from the garage to the workshop to the home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!