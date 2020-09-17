Make tortillas at home with Victoria’s Cast Iron Press, now $19.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the 8-inch Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention and is the best around. While perfect for making your own tortillas, this model is also great for homemade rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, patacones, and more. Its cast iron build has been pre-seasoned at “high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil” for a “restaurant-quality” solution. The limited lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal on the 8-inch cast iron model is actually well under the $34 price tag the 6.5-inch is fetching right now, for comparison. However, you can make your tortillas at home for less with the $15 IMUSA USA 8-inch model. You’ll be forgoing the cast iron and sleek colorway here, but it will get the job done for less. It also carries solid ratings from nearly 3,300 Amazon customers. All you need now is a nice granite mortar and pestle and you’ll be more than ready for taco night.

Home Depot has some solid deals on grills today and you can score Keurig’s K-Duo machine at $79, but there is plenty more kitchenware deals on tap today right here. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press:

Make your own tortillas, patacones, Rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and Arepas at home fast and easy. Great for non-gluten and Paleo tortillas too! We improved the base & the handle for better resistance. Our cast iron plates are engineered to avoid pinching. Get even tortillas every time. Made of cast-iron seasoned at high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil. Low maintenance. Restaurant quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!