Keurig’s K-Duo brews K-Cups and ground coffee, now $79 (Reg. $100+)

Walmart is now offering the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79 shipped. This model carries a $100 regular price at Walmart, but sells for $136 at Target and Amazon’s best listing has it on sale for $110.50 right now. Today’s offer is matching our previous deal price and the lowest we can find. This Keurig brewer stands out from the typical options with a dual-sided brewing mechanism that supports regular ground coffee and K-Cup single-serve. It comes with a 12-cup glass carafe as well as a gold tone mesh filter and a 60-ounce water reservoir that feeds both sides of the brewer. Cup size and brew strength options are available here and it carries a 4+ star rating from 4,200+ Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer puts the K-Duo at one of the best pries we can find for any Keurig brewer. It is now at the same price as the typical K-Classic that doesn’t feature the dual functionality, for comparison. Whichever model you go with, leveraging some of your savings today on some K-Cups might be a good idea and the highly-rated in-house Amazon options are starting at $10.

Prefer the Nespresso single-serve eco-system instead? Today’s Gold Box has Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Coffee Maker down at $110 shipped. Swing by our home goods guide for more deals, plus be sure to visit our latest feature for details on upgrading your brewing game, interesting accessories to consider, and more.

More on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker:

Introducing the K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker: the perfect brewer for any occasion. This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties. The K-Duo Essentials coffee maker has a 60 oz. single water reservoir that is shared between single serve and carafe brewing, which means fewer water refills to save you time. The included 12-cup glass carafe and heating plate are perfect for keeping your coffee hot, and the added convenience of the Pause & Pour feature makes serving a snap!

