Add a fisheye, ultrawide, and telephoto lens to any phone for just $8.50

CriacrDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $8.49 Prime shipped with the code MCMFUBWR at checkout. Down 50% from its list price, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months. If you didn’t pick up Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro to score the new ultrawide lens, then this is a great way to add that feature to your current phone. With this kit, you’ll score a fisheye, ultrawide, and telephoto lens that clips to any smartphone, including Apple, Samsung, Pixel, and others. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this smartphone tripod. It has adjustable legs, a phone mount, and even includes a Bluetooth shutter remote. All of that really ups your mobile photo game and can deliver rock-steady shots. At under $8 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase to take your iPhoneography to the next level.

Want to record stable video? The all-new Zhiyun Smooth-XS smartphone gimbal is a must. It not only delivers a smartphone gimbal, but also doubles as a selfie stick if that’s something you’re into. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn everything there is about this unique stabilizer.

Criacr 3-in-1 Lens Kit features:

180° fisheye lens +0.6X wide angle lens + 15X macro lens. Higher lens clarity, no vignetting, micro distortion

Each lens can be used separately, you don’t need to screw one into another for shooting anymore, it will be more convenient for you.

180 degree fisheye, you can see an image of 180 degrees circul pictures. 15X macro lens, capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail. 0.6X wide Angle allows you to capture larger scenes

