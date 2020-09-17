Add a fisheye, ultrawide, and telephoto lens to any phone for just $8.50

CriacrDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $8.49 Prime shipped with the code MCMFUBWR at checkout. Down 50% from its list price, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months. If you didn’t pick up Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro to score the new ultrawide lens, then this is a great way to add that feature to your current phone. With this kit, you’ll score a fisheye, ultrawide, and telephoto lens that clips to any smartphone, including Apple, Samsung, Pixel, and others. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
With your savings, be sure to grab this smartphone tripod. It has adjustable legs, a phone mount, and even includes a Bluetooth shutter remote. All of that really ups your mobile photo game and can deliver rock-steady shots. At under $8 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase to take your iPhoneography to the next level.
Want to record stable video? The all-new Zhiyun Smooth-XS smartphone gimbal is a must. It not only delivers a smartphone gimbal, but also doubles as a selfie stick if that’s something you’re into. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn everything there is about this unique stabilizer.
Criacr 3-in-1 Lens Kit features:
- 180° fisheye lens +0.6X wide angle lens + 15X macro lens. Higher lens clarity, no vignetting, micro distortion
- Each lens can be used separately, you don’t need to screw one into another for shooting anymore, it will be more convenient for you.
- 180 degree fisheye, you can see an image of 180 degrees circul pictures. 15X macro lens, capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail. 0.6X wide Angle allows you to capture larger scenes
