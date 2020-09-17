HP’s 15-inch 128GB Touchscreen Chromebook falls to $410 (Refurb, $90 off)

Woot is currently offering the certified refurbished HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $409.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee will apply. Down from its original $500 going rate, today’s offer saves you $90 and marks the best we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Ideal for handling back to school tasks and more, HP’s 15-inch Chromebook sports a 1080p touchscreen display alongside a metal keyboard deck. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz processor and comes backed by 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of storage. Plus, you’ll find two USB-C ports alongside a USB-A, microSD card slot, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty from HP. Head below for more.

Regardless of if you’ll be commuting to and from class, or just want some added protection for your Chromebook in-between using it, grabbing a laptop sleeve is a great way too end some of the savings from the lead deal. This well-reviewed option at Amazon will only run you $13 and features a water-resistant design. Not to mention, over 20,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Or if you’re looking for a way to get in on macOS without paying full price, Woot kicked off a sale on MacBooks alongside iPads and more earlier this morning. You’ll find deals on the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside the 12-inch MacBook and more right here.

HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Built for speed and simplicity: Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!