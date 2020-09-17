Big savings on MacBooks, iPads, and accessories abound at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is offering various MacBooks, iPads, and accessories starting at $25.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,139.99 for the 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB model in certified refurbished condition. Originally $1,599, Apple is currently charging $1,359 as a refurb.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase. Hit the jump for even more.

Another standout is the refurbished 12-inch MacBook 512GB at $749.99. Originally $1,499, today’s deal matches our previous refurbished mention and is amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity, and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. But be sure to act quick, as some listings are beginning to sell out as the day goes one.

You’ll find all of today’s best Apple deals in our ever-updating guide following all of the new product announcements this week. Just this morning we’ve spotted notable price drops on iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

