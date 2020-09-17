Linksys’ Velop 802.11ac Mesh System packs 2.2Gb/s speeds at $300 (Save $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Linksys Velop WHW0303B Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router System for $299.99 shipped. Also available directly at Best Buy. Down from its usual $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen since February, saves you 25%, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Even though Wi-Fi 6 has arrived, this system is a great option to hold you over until more devices support the standard a few years down the line. It delivers up to 6,000-square feet of coverage alongside 2.2Gb/s performance thanks to the three nodes. There’s also HomeKit router support in the works, as well as six Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 870 customers.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and even VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy no matter which network you’re connected to.

If you’re after the latest and greatest in home networking, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the upcoming ASUS Wi-Fi 6E router, which marks the first of its kind. Or just head on over to our recent UniFi Diary piece of how Ubiquiti’s Dream Machine lives up to its name with an all in one design.

Linksys Velop Mesh 3-pack features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

