Huge deal on Philips’ DiamondClean Toothbrush bundle at $105 (Reg. $200+)

Meh is now offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush in pink or black for $99.99 plus $5 shipping. This brush bundle sells for $205 in pink and closer to $225 in other colorways at Amazon and includes one less brush head than Meh’s package today. This is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It includes the brush itself, three brush heads, the charging glass, a single charging base, the USB travel case, a power cable, and the USB wall plug. The bush handle provides five direct cleaning modes along with pre-set timers and up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Unless you already one of those super expensive bundles, today deal is a great way to get a major upgrade at a deep discount. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More detail below.

Now, if you don’t want all of the bells and whistles here – the charging glass, USB charging case, and more — take a look at the Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush instead. You can score this one for just $22.97 Prime shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon. While not the fanciest model out there, it has all of the most important features and will save you a small fortune. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers.

Now that we have upgraded our personal care routine, it’s time to look to a fall wardrobe refresh. Fortunately, our fashion deal hub is bursting at the seams with discounts including Banana Republic, Nordstrom Rack, Steep and Cheap, and much more. Not to mention our picks for the best flannel shirts for men under $50 this fall.

More on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush:

One Philips Sonicare handle, two DiamondClean brushheads (standard), one charging glass, one charger base, one USB charging travel case, one USB cable, one USB wall plug. The gentle brushing action of DiamondClean helps prevent gum recession and the diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles effectively yet gently scrape plaque away to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. DiamondClean’s unique charging glass features conduction technology as it charges the toothbrush while resting in the glass, which can also be used for mouth rinsing after removing it from the base.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!