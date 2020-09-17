SWANN’s 2TB 4K camera system supports up to 8-channels at $290 (Reg. $360+)

Lowe’s is offering the SWANN 8-Channel 4-Camera 2TB 4K Home Security System for $289.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells the same system for $360 right now, and it’s never gone for less than $323 there. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While most home security cameras have monthly subscriptions and only record 1080p, SWANN sets itself apart from the pack by offering local storage and 4K footage. Each of the four cameras has a mini LED spotlight With 2TB of storage (and the ability to expand to more in the future), this home security system can keep hours of footage offline and ready to be viewed at a moment’s notice. Plus, both Alexa and Assistant compatibility are available here for simple access of your camera feeds through voice commands. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a more budget-friendly home security option? The Wyze Cam Pan delivers a pan-and-tilt function and 1080p footage. Coming in at $38, it’s far more budget-focused than SWANN’s option above, though you’ll be taking a hit on storage ability and resolution. However, adding a 128GB microSD card to Wyze Cam Pan does deliver plenty of offline recording room, and only sets you back a combined $57 on Amazon.

For another way to secure your home, check out the Kwikset Conversion Kit. This allows you to convert basically any existing deadbolt lock into a smart one, all for just $49. The deal at Amazon, which we spotted earlier today, amounts to around 25% in savings, making it a worthwhile investment into smart home security.

SWANN 4K Home Security Kit features:

SEE MORE IN ULTRA HD 4K VIDEO: This state-of-the-art 4 camera, 8 channel DVR-5580 wired surveillance camera system sees faces, logos on clothing, labels on boxes, license plates & other close-ups in 4K ultra HD. The cameras’ construction provides 24/7 protection in rain, snow, heat & more. Each PRO-4KWLB has a 90-degree viewing angle & night vision up to 130ft in black & white & up to 32ft in color with the bright sensor warning light. Add up to 4 more cameras for 8 channel surveillance

